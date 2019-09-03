Sea slime caused by blue-green algae, not fish farms - ERA

Sea slime which reportedly reappeared along the Maltese coast on Monday was, in fact, bloom blue-green algae, according to the Environment and Resources Authority.

In a statement on Monday, ERA said that slime which appeared in Marsaskala on Saturday was cleaned up by the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers, adding however that slime reported on Monday was the result of algae in the area.

“The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) would like to indicate that all fish farm operators are inspected at least three times a week by its officers in order to ensure that permit conditions are being observed,” the authority said in a statement.

Yesterday local media reports stated that a number of bathers had encountered slime in various beaches across the island.

"All feeding procedures are being undertaken in order to reduce fat-laden thaw water from bait fish, from reaching the sea. Any fish remnants resulting during the feeding process is collected by cleaning vessel that patrols the perimeter of the fish farms,” the statement read.