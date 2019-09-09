Santa Lucija tunnel works unearth potentially significant archaeological remains

An underground shaft and other underground rock-cut remains of potential archaeological significance have been unearthed during works on the Santa Lucija tunnel project, Infrastructure Malta has confirmed.

The project will be going ahead as planed, with some minor changes implemented in order to preserve the remains.

On Sunday, the residents group Save Santa Lucija Open Spaces Network said in a Facebook post that archaeological remains had been discovered. Photos posted online by the group shows archaeological remains, including tombs and other other structures.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta confirmed that remains had been discovered, adding that it’s project team, as well as a number of archaeologists were on site and were following an established procedure to preserve the structures that were discovered.

“Infrastructure Malta cordoned off and covered these areas whilst archaeologists started recording them and studying them in further detail.”

The spokesperson said that the authority’s architects had shifted the route of planned culvert which will accommodate one of the country’s principal 132kV high voltage electricity network connections, linking the Delimara Power Station with the distribution centre at the site of the former Marsa Power Station. A water main and internet network ducts will also be moved by a few metres to an area where there is no indication of archaeological findings.

Moreover, it said that a rock excavation plan for this part of the project had been altered in order to use rock-cutting techniques that do not pose any risks to the shaft.

A separate entrance will be created to access the remains. “Thus, once the project is completed, these previously inaccessible structures can continue to be studied by archaeologists, and if deemed necessary by the authorities even made accessible to the public,” the spokesperson said.

Infrastructure Malta said that similar access structures were built last year over archaeological remains uncovered during the Xarolla Avenue project in Zurrieq.