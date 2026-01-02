Maltese jazz great Tony Carr dies aged 98

Celebrated Maltese drummer and percussionist Tony Carr has died at the age of 98.

Carr, born George Caruana in Valletta in 1927, was one of Malta’s most distinguished musicians, whose career spanned decades and saw him perform with some of the biggest names in international music.

Carr’s early passion for jazz was forged amid the vibrant music scene of wartime Malta, where young musicians entertained crowds along Strait Street’s lively venues. After moving to London in the early 1950s to pursue his craft professionally, he became a sought-after session drummer, working with artists including Billy Eckstine, Ella Fitzgerald, Paul McCartney and Dizzy Gillespie.

During his long career Carr helped lay the foundations for Malta’s jazz scene and carved out a remarkable legacy abroad, earning praise from peers and critics alike for his rhythmic versatility and musical sensitivity. One of his career highlights came when he was called to Abbey Road Studios to record alongside music legends as part of Paul McCartney’s Rockestra project.

Carr’s life and work were the subject of the documentary Strait Street to Abbey Road, which premiered in 2024 and traced his journey from local jazz clubs to international stages, shedding light on a story that had long been under-recognised in his homeland.