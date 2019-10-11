[WATCH] Bormla pensioners vent their frustration at HSBC’s branch closure

Bormla pensioners have expressed their disappointment at HSBC’s announcement that eight branches around Malta will be closed down in efforts to reflect new banking trends.

The bank's Bormla branch is one of those that will close down by the end of the year, forcing residents in the whole Cottonera area to use branches in Paola and Żabbar.

HSBC said the decision to close the branches reflected thenew banking trends that saw people resort to online and mobile platforms for their needs.

But HSBC's pledge to invest in better technology, appears to be of little solace for the elderly, who are digitally inept.

In Bormla we met a group of elderly men, who insisted that pensioners everywhere will be hard hit by the bank's decision and some were already seeking alternative banks where to cash their pensions.

“There isn’t an HSBC bank in any of the surrounding areas. What am I supposed to do, go to Zabbar or Paola for every cheque I need to cash in?” one 70-year-old man told us.

Others also cited concerns, stating that their age doesn’t allow them to travel as easily as they used to.

Asked if they were prepared to make the digital leap and get in line with prevailing trends, all those we spoke to ruled out the option.

“Some of us don’t even know how to write our name, let alone starting to make use of new technological methods,” came one of the replies.

Branches in Birżebbuġa, Bormla, Fgura, Hamrun, Marsaskala, St Julian’s and St Paul’s Bay will close by the end of 2019.

The bank will maintain self-service ATMs and deposit machines in any locality where a branch will close, the bank said yesterday.

