Voters expect us to be tour agents, Alfred Sant laments

Immortalised in the novel by Ġuże Stagno, What Happens in Brussels Stays in Brussels, European Parliament visits organised by MEPs for their constituents are voters’ biggest concern.

At least, this is what people ask about most, according to Labour MEP Alfred Sant.

In an observation posted on his Facebook wall, Sant voiced his frustration that when meeting people on the street and in social clubs, they are more interested in the next visit to Brussels.

The reflection is accompanied by a photo of the famous Manneken Pis statue in Brussels, an obligatory stopover for any visitor to the city.

“When I meet Maltese and Gozitans in the street, in clubs, and in shops, I expect them to ask me about my work in Brussels, which controversies I am raising, and which projects I am pushing. Instead, the question that I have to answer for most is – when are you going to take us on a trip to Brussels?!!!”

Sant complains that MEPs appear to have been reduced simply to travel agents.

MEPs have a yearly budgetary allocation to organise trips for constituents to Brussels, in which people get introduced to the European Parliament and the work undertaken by MEPs.

The idea behind these trips is to familiarise Europeans with EU institutions. Whether this aim is being achieved is another matter altogether.