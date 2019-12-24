Christmas Day will be windy, but no rain expected

Malta is expected to have a windy but dry Christmas Day, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 18℃ and lows of 12℃.

The weather forecast issued by the Met Office at Malta airport indicates that visitors and locals will enjoy a mild Christmas, without any bad weather predicted.

Christmas Eve is expected to be characterised by strong Force 6 winds blowing from a northwest direction, which are expected to gradually die down, allowing for a calmer Christmas Day.

The strong Force 6 northwest wind will become a rather strong Force 5 wind on 25 December, becoming a light to moderate northeast wind on the following day.

Sun seekers can look forward to spending the most wonderful time of the year basking in Malta’s winter sunshine, as all indicates that the weather on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day will be mainly sunny and dry.

While Christmas morning is expected to be rather cloudy, the clouds will gradually break as the day progresses, making for a partly cloudy day.

In the coming days, temperatures are not expected to exceed 18°C, which is due to be reached on Christmas Day, dropping to 12°C by the end of the day.

No drastic changes in temperatures are forecast for Christmas Eve or Boxing Day as temperatures will vary between a maximum of 17°C and a minimum of 12°C.