Maltese households third highest spenders in Europe on eating out

Maltese households were the third highest spenders in Europe on eating out at restaurants and cafés in 2018 according to a Eurostat report.

In 2018, Maltese households spent a total of €826.8 million on eating out. This includes spending money at restaurants, canteens, cafés, and takeaways.

Between 2008 and 2018, the share of total household expenditure on catering services increased in most EU Member States. The largest increase was recorded in Malta, from 8.2% of total household expenditure in 2008 to 12.6% in 2018.

This spending was only surpassed by Spain, with 13% of total household expenditure in 2018, and Ireland at the top spot, with 14.4% of total household expenditure.

In contrast, household expenditure on catering services decreased in four EU Member States. The largest decrease was recorded in Romania (from 2.9% in 2008 to 1.9% in 2018), Spain, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom, while it remained stable in Luxembourg.

Households in the European Union spent a total of €602.05 billion on catering services in 2018.

The percentage of those who eat out between once a week and once every fortnight in Malta has remained constant since 2009 at 12% according to a 2016 MaltaToday survey.