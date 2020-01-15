‘I do not communicate with Keith Schembri,’ Abela says

Robert Abela was taken aback when asked this morning whether he was in contact with former chief of staff Keith Schembri, answering with a straight: “Absolutely not.”

Abela was asked about the revelation, earlier this week, that Schembri appeared to have found his lost mobile phone and registered onto the secure messaging system, Signal. The PN reacted to the report, asking Abela for an explanation.

READ ALSO: Keith Schembri using secure messaging service Signal after claiming he lost mobile phone

“I do not communicate with Keith Schembri,” Abela told journalists as he walked into Castille on Wednesday morning, his second full day in office.

Abela said that he held meetings until midnight on Tuesday with MPs to form his new Cabinet. He did not want to comment on his choices.

There has been no official communication so far on the Cabinet appointments.

Asked whether backbenchers, including former ministers, will be given consultancy jobs with the government, Abela said that he would be in a better position to say what he will do with the backbenchers once Cabinet is formed.

On the magisterial inquiry into the Vitals hospitals concession, Abela insisted the inquiry was “a fact-finding exercise” at this stage that was looking into allegations made.

The inquiry is probing the roles of Chris Cardona, Konrad Mizzi and Edward Scicluna in the controversial concession agreement.

Abela said that so far these were “only allegations” but “the situation would change” if the inquiry found there was enough proof to initiate a criminal investigation.

He insisted that he will address good governance with his actions.

READ ALSO: Robert Abela stamps his authority with major Cabinet reshuffle