Turkey, Syria hit by new 6.4 magnitude earthquake

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after a massive quake in the region left nearly 45,000 people dead.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200km (300 miles) to the north.

A second magnitude 5.8 centred in Samandag district of Hatay shook the region several minutes later, Turkey’s emergency management agency said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said the temblors were felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

Witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.