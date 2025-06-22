US bombs three Iranian nuclear sites with bunker-buster bombs

The US has bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, which is buried deep below the mountains outside Tehran, using bunker-busting bombs.

President Donald Trump said the US completed strikes on Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan, describing the mission as “very successful”.

The bombs were dropped by B-2 stealth bombers, which are the only aircraft capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 13,608kg bomb that experts say is required to destroy Iran's deep nuclear facility at Fordo. Earlier on Saturday, the US had moved bomber aircraft to the Pacific island of Guam, prompting speculation it would bomb Iran.

In a short address from the White House after the attack, Trump warned Iran must make peace or future attacks will be “far greater”.

Commenting on the operation, he said that the three Iranian sites had been “obliterated”, calling the strikes a “spectacular military success”.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” he said.

Iranian state media confirmed part of the Fordo site was “attacked by enemy strikes”, however authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage.

The US involvement risks escalating matters with Iran having previously warned American interests would become legitimate targets if attacked. The US has between 40,000 and 50,000 troops stationed in the region and these are expected to be put on high alert after the strikes.

Iran’s nuclear and military facilities have over the past eight days been bombed by Israel. In response, Iran has been lobbing missiles towards Israel in a tit-for-tat scenario.

Israel said it was acting pre-emptively to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear bomb. However, Israel was putting pressure on the US to join the fray since it possesses the capacity to strike nuclear bunkers buried deep underground.

Israeli strikes have also targeted key military leaders and nuclear scientists.

Iran denies its atomic programme is designed for military purposes, insisting it is for civilian use.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country will not stop its nuclear activity nor give up its right to pursue a civilian nuclear programme.

The country's official IRNA news agency said that in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to provide guarantees to build confidence in Iran’s nuclear activities, but its nuclear programme could not be taken away by threats or war.

Pezeshkian also warned Macron that his country’s response to continuing Israeli attacks would be “more devastating”.