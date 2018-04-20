Woman dies in care home fire in northeast London

A woman has died after a fire broke out at a home for people with learning disabilities in northeast London on Friday.

The fire broke out at around 1.14am local time,

The huge blaze started in Connington Crescent, Chingford, north-east London, at about 02:15 BST.

Eight residents and four carers managed to get out of the three-storey block before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Sadly, a woman was confirmed dead at the scene,” the London Fire Brigade said.

Paramedics treated the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if she was a resident or carer.

Over 70 firefighters battled the fire for hours. When crews arrived, two floors and the roof of the building were alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

LFB station manager Keith Williams said: "Firefighters have been working hard to contain the spread of the fire which has destroyed the roof.

.Good progress being made at the Connington Crescent fire in #Chingford.

12 people evacuated before the arrival of the Brigade. More herehttps://t.co/DYqVpho5Iv pic.twitter.com/vFcSGfqjuc — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 20, 2018

"Crews expect to be here into the day, tackling hot spots."

The Care Quality Commission said the two homes, both run by Sequence Care Group, catered for "adults with learning disabilities who may also have autism, complex needs or behaviours that challenge services".