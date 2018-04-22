menu

Austin Powers star Verne Troyer dies aged 49

Verne Troyer was 81 cm tall and starred in a variety of roles 

22 April 2018, 11:00am
The actor was a beacon of positivity to actors that worked with him
Verne Troyer who starred in the roles of Griphook in Harry Potter and Mini-Me in Austin powers has died aged 49.

The news was announced through a Facebook post on his official page.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the post read. 

Troyer had been suffering from alcohol addiction and was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this year.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honour of working with him," fellow Austin Powers co-star Mike Myers said in a statement reacting to news of Troyer's death. 

