[WATCH] Mario Galea speaks out on PN exit: 'There is a toxic culture which prevails to this day'

The Nationalist Party must carry out some sort of “soul searching” if it wants to stay relevant in the current political landscape, former MP Mario Galea said.

“Sometimes the party wants to be liberal on some issues, then it goes back to its conservative values on others. Survey polls should not dictate your politics,” he said in a dig at the Nationalist Party (PN) leader Bernard Grech.

The former PN MP was interviewed by host Kurt Sansone on TVM’s XTRA Sajf on Monday.

Galea was one of the four Nationalist MPs who had withdrawn their candidacy on the first day of the 2022 General Election campaign.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Galea had said certain figures within the party had made his life “hell”.

Interviewed, Galea said he was thinking about the decision to stop from politics for a long time, “but the situation inside the party did not help in him continuing to serve”.

“The party made it easier for me to leave,” he said. “There was, and still is, a toxic environment within the party, where we were labelled as ‘expired’.”

Ruling out a return to political life, Galea said he feels “relieved” he left. “I feel better mentally and physically.”

He recalled former MP Kristy Debono, who had also dropped out on the first day of the campaign, motivating him to contest the election.

He also played down claims his announcement was coordinated with the other MPs. “I had no idea they were also dropping out.”

Asked what the PN should do to regain its former glory, the former MP first said that someone who was labelled “expired” is not the right person to give advice. He later said the PN needs to carry out some “soul searching”.

“The PN should have done better during the last election. The least Bernard Grech should have done is have the humility to not announce he would be contesting immediately. When as a leader, you immediately announce your candidacy, you would be scaring off anyone who was thinking of contesting the leadership,” Galea stated.

He also slammed the party’s attitude towards him since his decision to not contest the election. “I do not expect glorification, but after 30 years of being an MP, I have not even received a phone call. At least thank the individual for his years in service, and not call him ‘expired’.”

Galea also recalled his time in the political sphere. “The biggest thing I miss without a doubt is the connection with people. Constituents become a second family.”

There is a deafening silence surrounding mental health – Mario Galea

During the programme, long time mental health activist Mario Galea spoke about his battles with suicidal thoughts.

In a conference on mental health by the Labour Party, Galea had opened up about his personal experience.

“I planned my own suicide,” Galea had told his audience. “I remember taking walks on my own in Gozo, with my dear dog, scouting for spots where I could commit suicide and ensure an instant death... and then I called my psychiatrist, to tell him I was not only suicidal, but that I was planning my suicide.”

On XTRA Sajf, Galea insisted how suicide is a global tragedy, but only a few individuals are willing to speak about the “crisis”.

“There is a defining silence surrounding suicide, and this needs to change. People must know that when you request help, you are not a failure,” he said. “There is still a taboo in society surrounding suicide, and no wonder, we used to be taught that suicide would send you to hell.”

Galea insisted that people like him, who had to cope with suicidal tendencies, are crucial in bringing end to the stigma. “The more people speak out, and normalise the conversation surrounding suicide, the better.”

Enforcement crucial in improving Malta’s animal welfare

Together with mental health, animal rights and welfare are issues close to Galea’s heart, having spoken about the sector numerous times during his political career.

Galea spoke about the recent death of his dog Rex, whose love towards him, prevented Galea from carrying out the suicide.

“He was my biggest friend, it was very difficult,” he said. He recalled how he even used to take the dog with him to the ministry back when he was Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly and Community Care.

On animal welfare standards in the country, Galea said the needed legislation is there, but authorities need to step up enforcement efforts.

Following the announcement of zoo legislation amendments, Galea had come out against the concept of a zoo.

“I agree with people interacting with animals, and enjoying each other’s’ company, but not at the animals’ expense,” he said.

He said Malta does not have the space or expertise to have zoos in Malta. “How can you have a mountain goat, next to a lion, when its instinct is telling it that it’s a predator. These animals live in constant anxiety.”

“The majority of zoos are built illegally, and they are simply there to exploit animals,” Galea said.