South End Core demand meeting with Government over COVID-19 measures

A group of Maltese sports fans have written to the Prime Minister, demanding a meeting with him and health officials to discuss a Covid-19 prevention measure, which is banning spectators from stadia and grounds.

Founded in 2007, the South End Core is a group of dedicated fans of Malta’s national football and rugby teams. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci and parliamentary secretary for sport, Clifton Grima, as well as the Malta Football Association, the organisation asked how indoor gatherings and events were being permitted elsewhere, but not sporting events.

The group formally requested a meeting with the addressees to discuss any potential risks and how they can be prevented. “We aren’t going to accept the door being slammed in our face without receiving a decent reply, backed up by scientific studies,” they said.

SEC asked how restaurants are allowed a maximum of 6 persons per table, when many of them are from mixed households, and how indoor events, such as those held at the Manoel Theatre were safer than in an open air stadium at 10% occupancy.

In addition, the group pointed out that indoor bars with restaurant licences have been permitted long opening hours, while a football match is only 90 minutes long. They also argued that political activities had been held in village squares where social distancing was not being observed.







