menu

South End Core demand meeting with Government over COVID-19 measures

Sports fans formally request a meeting with the Prime Minister and top health officials to discuss opening sporting events to the public again. “We aren’t going to accept the door being slammed in our face without receiving a decent reply, backed up by scientific studies,” they said.

matthew_agius
30 January 2021, 11:21am
by Matthew Agius
The South End Core supporting Malta during a sporting event
The South End Core supporting Malta during a sporting event

A group of Maltese sports fans have written to the Prime Minister, demanding a meeting with him and health officials to discuss a Covid-19 prevention measure, which is banning spectators from stadia and grounds.

Founded in 2007, the South End Core is a group of dedicated fans of Malta’s national football and rugby teams. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci and parliamentary secretary for sport, Clifton Grima, as well as the Malta Football Association, the organisation asked how indoor gatherings and events were being permitted elsewhere, but not sporting events.

The group formally requested a meeting with the addressees to discuss any potential risks and how they can be prevented. “We aren’t going to accept the door being slammed in our face without receiving a decent reply, backed up by scientific studies,” they said.

SEC asked how restaurants are allowed a maximum of 6 persons per table, when many of them are from mixed households, and how indoor events, such as those held at the Manoel Theatre were safer than in an open air stadium at 10% occupancy.

In addition, the group pointed out that indoor bars with restaurant licences have been permitted long opening hours, while a football match is only 90 minutes long. They also argued that political activities had been held in village squares where social distancing was not being observed.



 

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Football
South End Core demand meeting with Government over COVID-19 measures
Football

South End Core demand meeting with Government over COVID-19 measures
Matthew Agius
Sliema Wanderers official Keith Perry resigns as club faces player revolt over unpaid salaries
Football

Sliema Wanderers official Keith Perry resigns as club faces player revolt over unpaid salaries
Karl Azzopardi
Footballers take a knee against racism in show of solidarity with Maya Lucia
Football

Footballers take a knee against racism in show of solidarity with Maya Lucia
Kurt Sansone
Updated | MFA, police investigating racial abuse incident during women’s football league match
Football

Updated | MFA, police investigating racial abuse incident during women’s football league match
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.