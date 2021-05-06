Check out the odds on first goal in Man Utd-Roma second leg after 6-2 drubbing

This one is rumoured to be a good one! As it stands, Manchester United appear to have a foot in the door in terms of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League final, as they visit Roma, armed with a 6-2 lead against the Italian team.

The exciting match will kick off on Thursday 6 May and before the scheduled Liverpool fixture, Solskjaer indicated that Martial and Jones, who are long-term absentees, were unavailable for selection. Henderson and James were rested for the first leg against AC Roma, and Greenwood was on the pitch for a total of 14 minutes.

With the Liverpool match not happening, the Red Devils are hoping that their squad will be in top form as they try and reach the Europa League Gdansk final.

In the meantime, Roma had a myriad of injuries during the first leg. Fonseca had no choice but to substitute three starters in the first 37 minutes at Old Trafford, with Spinazzola, goalkeeper Lopez and Veretout all having to leave the pitch due to injuries. None of the players made an appearance in the Giallorossi’s 2-0 loss to Sampdoria last week, with Perez and Diawara were also out. Mancini, on the other hand, has completed his suspension and can play in Rome for this game!

In terms of form, United have lost one out of the last 22 games in competitions, with a 100% away record in the League this season. Roma, on the other hand, have not won a single game in their last six, and have scored just seven goals across all six matches. In order to overturn their first-leg deficit, they must beat United by four goals or more.

Former Red Henrikh Mkhitaryan was dangerous for the Reds in the first leg, particularly when Roma countered. Pellegrini and former City striker Dzeko also caused the team a rather lot of trouble in the first half. Spinazzola was a great benefit for AC Roma, before he left due to an injury though it is not yet clear whether he would be available for the second leg as of yet.

