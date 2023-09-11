Spanish FA president resigns after kissing scandal

Following criticism for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso during the Women's World Cup final presentation ceremony, Luis Rubiales has resigned as head of the Spanish Football Federation.

Hermoso, 33, said the kiss after Spain defeated England was not voluntary and on Tuesday she launched a lawsuit.

In a statement, Rubiales said he had given the federation's interim president Pedro Rocha notice of his resignation.

Additionally, the 46-year-old quit his job as vice-president of the UEFA executive committee.

Spain's World Cup victory has been overshadowed by the aftermath of the kiss in recent weeks, with Rubiales defying repeated calls for his resignation.

Following Hermoso's testimony on Tuesday, a prosecutor complained against Rubiales to Spain's supreme court on Friday for sexual assault and coercion.

Despite Rubiales' claims that the kiss was "mutual and "consensual," Fifa has temporarily barred him from the sport.