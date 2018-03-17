BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 2 – Sliema Wanderers 3

The Wanderers forged ahead after twenty-one minutes. Matias Muchardi saw his shot from a free-kick going past Sultana.

Ħamrun hit back immediately and equalised four minutes later. Following a mistake by Glenn Zammit, Arthur Faria Machedo placed the ball inside the net from outside the penalty area.

The Spartans went ahead for the first time in the match on the 27th minute. In his attempts to clear Lydon Micallef’s cross, Kurt Shaw finished past his own goalkeeper.

Sliema scored the equalising goal three minutes into the second half. The ball was delivered inside the penalty area towards Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte and the latter finished behind Ħamrun's custodian .

John Buttigieg’s side scored the winning goal on the 50th minute. Daniel Zerafa floored Frenci Qeros inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Muchardi made no mistake.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Marco Criaco, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Tiago Souza de Silveira, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef, Arthur Faria Machado, Dale Camilleri, Lydon Micallef, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Alex Nilsson.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianciardi, Matias Muchardi, Frank Temile, Nii Nortey Ashong, Edmond Agius, Michele Sansone, Frenci Qeros, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, John Mintoff, Kurt Shaw

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Chris Francalanza

Fourth Official: Glen Tonna

BOV Player of the Match: Matias Muchardi (Sliema)