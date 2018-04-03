UEFA Champions League | Sevilla 1 – Bayern Munich 2

Having let slip a two-goal lead to draw with Barcelona at the weekend, Sevilla failed to build on scoring first against the Bundesliga giants to suffer their first home defeat in Europe this season.

Pablo Sarabia controlled Sergio Escudero's early cross from the left to fire the LaLiga side ahead in the 32nd minute, raising the possibility of Vincenzo Montella's side claiming a second major scalp after knocking out Manchester United in the previous round.

However, Jesus Navas' attempt to block Franck Ribery's cross inside only resulted in an own goal, the former Manchester City player's untimely deflection sending the ball beyond goalkeeper David Soria.

The visitors' winner also went in off a Sevilla player, Escudero, albeit Thiago was awarded the goal after heading Ribery's deep delivery from the left towards the target.

Still, Jupp Heynckes - who became the first coach to win 12 consecutive Champions League games - will be relieved to return home with a lead.