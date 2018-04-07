BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 5 – Mosta 2

Senglea forged ahead on the 19th minute. Gonzalo Virano hit a shot that was blocked by Tyrone Farrugia. The ball went into the path of Augusto Rene Caseres and the latter finished past Andreas Vella.

Damir Bartulovic scored the equalising goal for Mosta on the 25th minute. The Slovenian striker sent a fine shot that gave Matthew Farrugia no chance.

However, Senglea regained the lead two minutes from half-time. Terrence Vella’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked by Vella. The rebound fell for Gonzalo Virano who placed the ball inside the net.

Virano scored again for the Senglea on the 56th minute. The Argentinian player fired a thumping shot that stunned Vella.

Mosta pulled one back on the 79th minute. Giovanni Nuti delivered a cross from the right towards Farrugia whose acrobatic effort went behind Senglea's goalkeeper.

Senglea sealed the issue on the 84th minute. Virano’s diagonal shot from an angled position ended up inside the net.

A minute later, Senglea added another. Peter Sammut’s initial shot was blocked by Vella. Despite this save, Sammut still managed to finish home from the rebound.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Steve Bonnici, Sergio Uyi, Ian Azzopardi, Matias Garcia, Gonzalo Nicolas Virano, Ivan Edgardo Paz, Augusto Rene Caseres, Terence Vella, Peter Paul Sammut

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Gennaro Trovade, Emmanuel Akwa dei Agyemang, Thomas Veronese, Kyle Frendo, Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Moussa Soare, Dexter Xuereb, Kurt Magro, Damir Bartulovic

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Roberto Vella

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Gonzalo Nicolas Virano (Senglea)