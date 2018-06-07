[WATCH] André Schembri's autobiography aims to inspire young footballers

Andre Schembri on his autobiography

Maltese national football team captain and Cypriot club Apollon Limassol forward André Schembri has spoken of his drive to inspire young footballers to aspire for an international career, as he held a book signing today for his recently released autobiography.

Asked what inspired him to release the book, Schembri said that he always read footballers' biographies as he was growing up, with these serving to inspire him to keep striving in the sport he loved.

“The other reason I decided to write the book was that I want to inspire and motivate young people who love the game of football. I want to send the message that nothing is impossible as long as you work and strive hard for what you’re doing,” he said.

Questioned about the country’s chance to one day establish itself as a country that hosts professional football on par with other European nations, Schembri said that right now the country didn't have the necessary facilities and structures that would lead to the required quality of football playing.

“I believe one day Malta can reach its full potential, but we have to remain hopeful and work hard towards achieving those targets,” the footballer said.

Dr Klown - an NGO inspired by the American film Patch Adams, starring the late Robin Williams - which aims to entertain and brighten the days of children receiving treatment in hospital, will be receiving all Schembri's portion of profits from the sale of the book.

Schembri has served as the NGO's ambassador for a number of years, and holds the organisation close to his heart, people close to him have said.