BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – St Andrews 3

St Andrews made a flying start to the match as they went ahead after just five minutes. Romeu Romao handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Atkinson made no mistake.

Mosta equalised on the 13th minute. Massimo Sammartino’s cross went into the path of Renan Oliveira whose shot went past Matthew Calleja Cremona.

However, St Andrews still managed to regain the lead on the 56th minute. Brown played Atkinson through on goal and the latter went inside the penalty area before finishing inside the net.

Atkinson completed his hat-trick on the 74th minute. The Jamaican player received the ball from Kyle Butler and hit an angled shot that gave Vella no chance.

Adrian Borg of St Andrews was sent off two minutes from time, but this had little impact on the game as the Saint held on.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Kei Hirose, Abnen Renan Oliveira, James Brincat, Massimo Sammartino, Dexter Xuereb, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tyrone Farrugia, Emanuel Ibok, Romeu Romao, Kurt Zammit

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Travis Blagrove, Kevaun Atkinson, Kyle Butler, Joseph Farrugia, Matthew Woo Ling, Adrian Borg, Amoy Brown, Martin Davis, Jason Vandelannoite

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Jude Amin Utulu

BOV Player of the Match: Kevaun Atkinson (St Andrews)