BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 0 – Mosta 2

Mosta collected their first three points in the Premier League as they defeated Senglea 0-2.

warren_zammit
24 August 2018, 9:25pm
by Warren Zammit
Mosta forged ahead after eight minutes. Alessio De Cerchio spotted Philip Schranz out of his position and lobbed the ball past him.

Senglea replied a minute later. Ferdinando Salvati saw his powerful drive from a free-kick hitting the upright.

Enrico Piccioni’s side doubled their advantage on the brink of half-time. Massimo Sammartino received a cross from Renan Oliveira and placed the ball inside the net.

Mosta nearly scored again on the 53rd minute. Following a cross by Renan Oliveira, Schranz produced an excellent save to deny Kei Hirose.

On the 84th minute, Oliveira attempted another shot that ended up slightly wide.

Things went from bad to worse for Senglea on the 87th minute as Noureddine Lachrah was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match.

Following this result, Mosta collected their first three points, while Senglea are still without a point from two games.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Philip Schranz, Dylan Micallef, Brandon Muscat, Ferdinando Salvati, Leighton Grech, Salvatore Moccia, Braian Volpini, Imanol Gonzalez, Noureddine Lachrah, Karl Cutajar, Mahamadou Cisse

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Alessio De Cerchio, Kei Hirose, Kyle Frendo, Renan Abdner de Oliveira do Carmo, Massimo Sammartino, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tyrone Farrugia, Zachary Brincat, Romeu Pericles Romao, Francesco Mazzavillani

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu
Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Duncan Spencer
Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Kei Hirose (Mosta)

