BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Birkirkara 1

Floriana experienced a brilliant first round. The Greens were the only side that is yet to be beaten in the Premier League and managed to climb at the top of the table.

The same cannot be said for Birkirkara. Despite numerous investments during the summer, Birkirkara’s performances and results were far from convincing.

Despite the difference between the two sides in terms of points, Floriana were conscious that they need to be at their best in order to win against Birkirkara once again.

Birkirkara managed to break the deadlock late into the game. On the 80th minute, it was Federico Falcone whose thumping shot from distance sailed past Ini Etim Akpan.

Floriana tried their best in order to equalise, but Birkirkara held on to take home a win which will boost their morale for the rest of the season.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias (84′ Augusto Rene Caseres), Brandon Paiber (65′ Jan Busuttil), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia, Alexander Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Kurt Zamit, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Caio Henrique Prado (77′ Michael Mifsud), Oscar Matias Carniello, Isaac Toah Ntow

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Brandon Paiber (Floriana)