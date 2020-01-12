menu

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Birkirkara 1

Birkirkara inflicted Floriana’s first defeat of the season as they secured a narrow 1-0 win.

warren_zammit
12 January 2020, 7:15pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo:Dominic Borg
Photo:Dominic Borg

Floriana experienced a brilliant first round. The Greens were the only side that is yet to be beaten in the Premier League and managed to climb at the top of the table.

The same cannot be said for Birkirkara. Despite numerous investments during the summer, Birkirkara’s performances and results were far from convincing.

Despite the difference between the two sides in terms of points, Floriana were conscious that they need to be at their best in order to win against Birkirkara once again.

Birkirkara managed to break the deadlock late into the game. On the 80th minute, it was Federico Falcone whose thumping shot from distance sailed past Ini Etim Akpan.

Floriana tried their best in order to equalise, but Birkirkara held on to take home a win which will boost their morale for the rest of the season.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias (84′ Augusto Rene Caseres), Brandon Paiber (65′ Jan Busuttil), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia, Alexander Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Kurt Zamit, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Caio Henrique Prado (77′ Michael Mifsud), Oscar Matias Carniello, Isaac Toah Ntow

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Brandon Paiber (Floriana)

More in Football
BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Birkirkara 1
Football

BOV Premier League | Floriana 0 – Birkirkara 1
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 – Gudja United 0
Football

BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 – Gudja United 0
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Mosta 5 – Tarxien Rainbows 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Mosta 5 – Tarxien Rainbows 2
Warren Zammit
BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 2 – Valletta 2
Football

BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 2 – Valletta 2
Warren Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.