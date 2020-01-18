BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 1 – Senglea Athletic 1

Birkirkara made a brilliant start to the second part of the season as they narrowly won against Floriana. The Stripes came into this match looking for another win in order to climb up the table.

Senglea Athletic were also coming from a good result. Following a series of negative results that led to a change in the coaching staff, the Cottonera side had a positive match against Sirens and managed to hold them in a 2-2 draw.

Senglea won 1-0 during the first round.

Birkirkara scored on the 31st minute. Isaac Ntow’s delivery from a corner was met by Federico Falcone who headed the ball inside the net.

Senglea equalised two minutes from half-time. Andrew Hogg brought down Wilfried Zamble inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Jose Wilkson Teixeira stepped up and converted.

Roselli’s side suffered a setback on the 77th minute as Marcelo Dias was sent off after being shown his second yellow card.

Birkirkara increased their efforts late into the game and could have won it deep into stoppage time. Sigitas Olberkis handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee awarded Birkirkara a penalty. However, Flacone’s shot from the spot was saved by Matthew Farrugia.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Johann Bezzina (72′ Caio Henrique Prado), Kurt Zammit, Yannick Yankam, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Ryan Fenech (45’ Michael Mifsud), Isaac Toah Ntow

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Elvis Sakyi, Leighton Grech (60’ Jan Tanti), Manolito Micallef (69’ Connor Zammit), Jose Wilkson Teixeira, Sean Cipriott, Wilfried Zamble, Anderson Carneiro do Nascimento, Marcelo Dias

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Christopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Wilfried Zamble (Senglea)