Malta qualify for the second consecutive European Championship

The Maltese National Team wrote history once more after qualifying for the European Championship following a 23-17 aggregate win over Belarus.

3 March 2018, 8:11pm
The Maltese team lead 5-2 after the first session. Stevie Camilleri and Matthew Zammit scored twice, while Aurelien Cousin added another.

The second session ended in a 3-3 draw. Stevie Camilleri scored two goals and Dino Zammit scored the other goal.

Malta failed to let their lead slip during the third session as they registered a 5-1 win. Matthew Zammit scored two goals. The other three goals were scored by Dino Zammit, Aurelien Cousin and Stevie Camilleri.

Karl Izzo’s men confirmed their qualification by winning the fourth session 3-2 Jordan Camilleri, Aurelien Cousin and Stevie Camilleri scored for Malta.

The final score was 16-9 in favour of Malta. This was enough to overcome last week’s narrow defeat in Belarus.

Following this historical win, Malta will now compete in the 33rd edition of the European Championship which will be held between the 14th and the 28th of July.

