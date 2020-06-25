Having Said Goodnight by Pierre J. Mejlak

Sab Mulligan reads ‘I went to see her’ from the short story collection Having Said Goodnight (Merlin Publishers, 2015) by Pierre J. Mejlak, and translated by Antoine Cassar.

In this captivating collection of stories, people are often at a crossroads, moving from one point in their existence to another, trying to understand a life they have lived but perhaps never fully comprehended; in ‘I went to see her’ a son sets off on a journey to meet his dying father’s former lover. ‘I went to see her’ was first published in Maltese as ‘Mort naraha, pa’ in the European Union Prize for Literature-winning Dak li l-lejl iħallik tgħid (Merlin Publishers, 2011).

The author

Pierre J. Mejlak (b. 1982) is a novelist and short-story writer from Gozo. He has written books for children, a novel and two collections of short stories, winning him the European Union Prize for Literature, five Malta National Book awards and the Sea of Words European Short Story Award. His short stories have been translated into more than seven languages and have been anthologised by various international publishers.

About the reader

Sab Mulligan is dedicated to empowering children to dream big. She is the author of We're the New Superheroes (Faraxa Publishing, 2019), a book showing children that just like their favourite superheroes they too are brave and bold.

