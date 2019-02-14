Bank of Valletta resumes its operations after external cyberattack

Bank of Valletta customers will be able to make use of BOV services after the bank resumed a number of its services during the night.

The resumption of services follows rigorous overnight testing of the Bank’s IT systems which were successful, in the wake of an external cyberattack that saw the bank losing €13 million.

Customers will be able to make use of BOV services through the branch network across Malta and Gozo, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and by making use of their BOV cards when effecting purchases.

But payments to third parties is currently the only service not yet activated. Developments in this regard will be communicated through future statements, the bank said.

“The bank once again wants to reassure its clients that customer deposits and customer accounts were in no way affected by this cyber-attack. This unfortunate incident proved that the contingency plans in place and the preventive measures taken by Bank of Valletta were appropriate and that these measures safeguarded the bank, its customers and stakeholders,” BOV said.

The bank thanked customers and the public for its support, as well as staff and external security consultants who worked during the night to identify and resolve the situation.

“The Bank reminds its customers to be wary of any requests for their personal or account details. Bank of Valletta will never ask for customer details through any channel such as social media, emails or telephone. Should there be any such requests, customers are to contact the Bank’s Customer Service Centre on +356 21312020.”