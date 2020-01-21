Taxi platform Bolt launches food delivery service

Bolt, one of Europe's most successful taxi platforms, has launched its food delivery service in Malta, Bolt Food.

The Estonia-headquartered company will introduce the service in Malta’s central regions, before expanding to more cities later in the year.

“Bolt ride-hailing launched in Malta almost three years ago and the impact on urban mobility is undeniable. Waiting times reduced significantly and together with the seamless user experience provided, ride-hailing as such became more attractive. With Bolt Food we are looking to have the same disruptive impact,” Head of Sales at Bolt Food Malta, Zak Cassar said.

Cassar said that the service has managed to significantly decrease delivery time, paired with an intuitive app experience and a great range of restaurant choices. “Our aim is to reduce the current average delivery time from around 1,5 hours to below 30 minutes so that people will choose to order a Bolt Food delivery rather than hassle with cooking or waiting.”

Once downloaded, the app will suggest the closest restaurants for food delivery based on the user’s location. Bolt Food currently offers delivery from more than 80 restaurants. The localities in the central region of Malta where Bolt Food will start operating will include Attard, Balzan, Birkirkara, Gharghur, Gzira, Hamrun, Iklin, Lija, Mosta, Msida, Naxxar, Pembroke, San Gwann, Santa Venera, Sliema, Swieqi, Ta’Xbiex, Valletta with plans to add more restaurants and expand to more areas of the city in the following months.

Bolt Food has already launched in Tallinn, as well as Latvia and Lithuania. The company also has plans to launch the service in South Africa later this year and will continue to expand to more markets in Europe and Africa.

Restaurants and couriers can sign up with Bolt Food at food.bolt.eu. To be updated with the latest promotions, expansions and news, follow Bolt Food’s official pages on Facebook and Instagram.

In 2018, Bolt was the first ride-hailing platform to launch electric scooter rental on its app. Bolt’s entry into food delivery marks the platform’s expansion to yet additional transportation services.