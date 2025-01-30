Building on progress
Our focus on green initiatives is not limited to large-scale projects. Locally, we supported the regeneration of the Peace Lab Garden, which now offers 2,000 square metres of green regenerated space
It has been a strong start to 2025. Our commitment to improving our natural surroundings, enhancing our energy sector, and prioritising community well-being remains as resolute as ever. Over the past month, we have touched on many fronts to advance these goals, and I look forward to the year ahead with optimism.
A major step was presenting the updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) to the European Commission. Through this plan, Malta aims for a 41% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, even as our economy grows. Transformations in energy, waste management, industry, and transport form the backbone of this effort. We remain determined to make these changes without overburdening families and businesses. Encouraging shifts – like cleaner transport, waste reduction, and choosing renewable energy – is more effective than imposing impossible penalties. This balanced approach is key to securing genuine and lasting progress.
Equally significant was the final approval from Italy’s Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security for our second interconnector project. This milestone sets us on track to complete this major infrastructural project by 2026. Connecting Malta to mainland Europe through a 122-kilometre high-voltage cable will strengthen our energy security and support the expanding share of renewables. Interconnect Malta (ICM) is moving forward with the required processes. In parallel, ICM is overseeing battery energy storage systems and the preliminary qualification for our first offshore floating wind farm, all of which will play a pivotal role in our energy future.
Our focus on green initiatives is not limited to large-scale projects. Locally, we supported the regeneration of the Peace Lab Garden, which now offers 2,000 square metres of green regenerated space. Fr Dionysius Mintoff envisioned the Peace Lab as a place of compassion and dialogue, and a healthy environmental space complements these values. Each green area we open or restore brings people closer, enriching not just our landscapes but also our sense of community.
Another example comes through the Wied iż-Żurrieq Coastal Garden. Ambjent Malta transformed 3,240 square metres of coastal land into a greener spot resilient to strong winds and salty air. Students from Qrendi Primary School participated in planting native species, learning about biodiversity, and witnessing how removing invasive plants can revive habitats. Their hands-on experience shows that direct involvement fosters a love of nature that no lesson can fully replicate.
International collaboration remains a priority. Malta formally joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), a group of around 30 entities committed to expanding offshore wind energy. At the 15th Assembly of IRENA, we highlighted our progress with offshore renewables. Six areas within Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zone are designated for potential wind projects, having undergone assessments to ensure sustainability. Becoming a member of GOWA enables us to contribute actively to global strategies aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
Pushing this international outlook further, I travelled to Cairo for bilateral meetings focused on energy cooperation. Egypt is a key partner, and our discussions reinforced that tackling issues like energy security and climate change required both national and global collaboration.
Back home, we celebrated the inauguration of the first community garden in Qajjenza, a neighbourhood long lacking an accessible green space. With landscaped areas, inclusive ramps, and recycled play equipment, local families now have a pleasant place to meet and spend time. This small plot of land in a built-up area opens up new possibilities and sets an example of how we can make neighbourhoods more welcoming and sustainable.
Also of note is that Enemalta has cleaned and dismantled the pipes on the pontoon of the Pont tax-Shell project in Birżebbuġa, laying the groundwork for new developments. Meanwhile, Project Green is conducting research and site investigations to advance the project. Last week, Project Green held a meeting with local residents to enhance the project design. This collaboration helps ensure that the project respects the history of Birżebbuġa and reflects the community’s memories of the area.
Enemalta is also pressing ahead with its goal of installing 60 kilometres of new underground cables across 21 localities in Malta and Gozo. These enhancements will boost the network’s resilience and flexibility. In Ħal Għaxaq, Enemalta and the Water Services Corporation are collaborating to upgrade both electricity and water services. In Mellieħa, significant progress is underway to strengthen the local distribution system. About 4km of new cables are being added to enhance connectivity and increase grid resilience. This work is part of a broader commitment to lay an additional 60km of underground cables across 21 areas, building on last year’s installation of over 82km.
Together with Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield, this month we spoke to the media about the progress in public cleansing over the past year. We highlighted the public's active role in reporting issues and the dedication of workers ensuring our streets remain clean. We view public cleanliness as a natural extension of our goals in energy and community care, emphasising that a clean environment directly contributes to better health and quality of life.
This first month of 2025 has already shown what dedicated teamwork, thoughtful planning, and adaptability can achieve. Whether tackling large-scale energy projects, planting community gardens, or collaborating with international partners, we are moving with clear purpose. There is still much ground to cover, but I am heartened by the swift pace of progress. I encourage everyone to stay engaged as we weave these efforts into a cohesive framework that preserves what we cherish about our islands while paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.