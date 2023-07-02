menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2023
Covid-19
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
Court & Police
Three seriously injured as car crashes into tree in Attard
National
Comino developers set to reduce footprint of bungalow area in new plans
National
Labour MPs uncomfortable with watered-down abortion Bill
National
Abortion amendments signed into law, NGO offering help to women with pregnancy complications
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Business News
Marsa shipbuilding: INDIS told MMH not abiding by 2016 concession
Law Report
Court must be precise on whether it is finding the accused guilty or not
Law Report
Legitimate expectations are not set in stone
Law Report
You can only sell what you have
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
Inter Milan in advanced talks with Orlando Pride over Hayley Bugeja
Other Sports
Swarm of jellyfish ends Neil Agius’s 100-mile Mallorca-Ibiza swim
GSSE 2023
Table tennis player casts doubt on Maltese Olympic Committee's reason for his omission from GSSEs
Football
[IN PICTURES] Malta trounced by England at Ta' Qali
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Music
Death of Brikkuni guitarist Andrew Schembri at 29 shocks arts community
Film
Malta Film Commission announces €500,000 initiative to foster new film-related school subjects
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Patrick Vella’s cultural picks
Film
Portuguese actor Joaquim de Almeida to attend the Mediterrane Film Festival
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Blogs
Another box ticked
Cartoons
Cartoon: 02 July 2023
Editorial
Bill 28: One man’s moral code and another man’s lack of spine
Blogs
Are politicians worried about being ‘replaced by AI’, too?
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 02 July 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
2 July 2023, 7:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.