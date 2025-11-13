Joanne Debono Grech, former Birkirkara mayor, dies at 57

Former Birkirkara Mayor Joanne Debono Grech has died at the age of 57 after a prolonged period of cancer, her family confirmed.

Debono Grech was the daughter of long-serving Labour Party MP and minister Joe Debono Grech, and devoted three decades of her life to public service in the locality of Birkirkara. She served as a councillor and then became mayor, holding the position between 2013 and 2024.

During her tenure, she was known for her focus on community and environmental projects, even while contending with serious health issues.

Her daughter, Yana Borg Debono Grech, posted that her mother “fought bravely with a cruel disease for so long” and remained a “model of perseverance until the end.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela posted on Facebook his condolences. “The death of Joanne Debono Grech is a heavy loss. She was a determined woman who remained resilient throughout her life. She was never the type to pity herself, rather she would push forward and work to help others while facing her own health difficulties.”

Debono Grech leaves behind her husband Gino, daughter Yana and grandson Ġanni.