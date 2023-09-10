menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2024
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
National
27 Maltese Nationals marked safe amidst Morocco's earthquake
National
OPM urges illicit benefit recipients to assist Police in benefits fraud investigation
National
PN calls for urgent parliamentary session on Monday
Court & Police
Couple hospitalised after being hit by a car in Żabbar
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Business News
Apple’s conversion to USB-C a ‘great victory’ for consumers and Alex Agius Saliba
Law Report
Party must appeal from identical judgment in another case
Tech & Gaming
A quick and hassle-free way to register your company in Malta
Business News
Melita's €50m investment to deliver 10 times faster internet speed
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over controversial kiss
Football
Football club penalised after breaching suspension imposed on former president
Football
Professional female football players entitled to maternity leave under new MFA rules
Football
Champions League: AC Milan handed group of death, Man United and Bayern Munich slotted together
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Cultural Diary
New creative writing course to start in October at the Malta Society of Arts
Music
Ivan Grech returns with his latest hit single (Let’s Get) High on Love
Music
Rosa Kwir and Bewyld present Mykki Blanco: An unmissable night of music and artistry
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Lisa Gwen’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Cartoons
Cartoon: 10 September 2023
Editorial
Rights, favours and a sick political culture
Blogs
Growth, tourism and our quality of life
Editorial
Clientelism destroys social justice
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 10 September 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
10 September 2023, 6:51am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.