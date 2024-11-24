menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
ADPD: Abela has abdicated from all responsibility and accountability
National
[WATCH] New public sector collective agreement to be launched next week: Abela
National
[WATCH] ‘Government has given up on giving people a good quality of life,’ Bernard Grech says
World
$300bn COP deal criticised for failing to meet scale of climate challenge, Malta satisfied with agreement
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
Revolut to launch fully digital mortgage product in 2025
Business News
IMF: Malta’s economic growth will remain high despite moderation
Business News
Malta Business Registry launches self-assessment insolvency tool
Business News
MIA posts €39.5 million net profit in nine-month review
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
Malta Premier League clubs to receive €2.4 million in UEFA solidarity funds
Football
Stepping onto the international stage: 16 women now play football in Europe
Sailing
Storm causes Maltese boat to withdraw from Rolex Middle Sea Race
Football
Angelo Chetcuti files resignation from MFA Secretary General post
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Marie Clarie’s cultural picks
Books
Arts lobby says local authors deserve greater priority at Malta Book Festival
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Marco Galea’s cultural picks
Music
Ħamrun’s newest każin is ISSA, a centre for emerging arts
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 24 November 2024
Editorial
Why pointing a finger at PN MPs is just an attempt to muddy the waters
Law Report
Payment of rent by agricultural produce has to be subject to a written agreement
Blogs
An indictment of the Maltese government
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 24 November 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
24 November 2024, 7:00am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.