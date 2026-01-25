CPD issues yellow weather warning for Monday

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) has issued a yellow weather warning for Monday.

In a statement, the CPD said that weather conditions are expected to worsen between 1am and 4am, as the wind is expected to strengthen overnight and will reach Force 7 throughout the day.

Rough seas and light rainfall are also expected.

The public is urged to be cautious and secure loose or outdoor objects, while remaining alert of changing conditions.

The CPD further stresses that the public should follow official instructions and call 112 in case of emergency.

“The Civil Protection Department remains on standby and continues to monitor the situation closely in coordination with other emergency services.”

OHSA warns construction operators to cease dangerous works

In a statement later on Sunday, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) warned that construction work near the sea should cease, as it urged project supervisors and health and safety supervisors to carry out the necessary inspections to address potential risks.

The authority said operators should not work near heights or unstable structures, secure or remove all loose materials, and maintain emergency access.