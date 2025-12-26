A year of steady progress
End-of-year reflections don’t need grand claims. Sometimes the most important work is the kind that doesn’t shout; work that strengthens systems and improves daily life. That is how I would describe 2025—a year of practical progress, guided by a clear direction and an understanding of what matters most to people.
Our starting point has been simple. We want to build tomorrow’s Malta through projects that people can already use today, by making consistent decisions that improve quality of life and protect the country’s long-term interests.
One of the clearest examples of this approach has been in the way we handled public land and open spaces. This year we took the decision to turn White Rocks, Manoel Island and Fort Campbell into national parks. These are large sites, all of which had long been associated with development potential. Instead, we chose to return them to the public as open, accessible spaces.
This is not to say that we reject economic value. Rather, we believe in redefining it. In a small country where land is limited, how we use this land has lasting consequences. Opening these areas as national parks reflects a broader understanding that access to nature, open views, and shared spaces are part of a strong society. A public consultation was launched so that people themselves can help shape how these parks will look and function.
Beyond these major decisions, the work on open spaces continued at a very practical level. A number of open-space projects were also completed this year. The number now stands at 67 completed projects in this legislature. These were local interventions designed to improve neighbourhoods. To make these spaces easier to discover and use, we launched the parksinmalta.mt web app, which brings together more than 200 open spaces in one place. It’s a simple tool, but one that reflects our goal of making open spaces visible, accessible and genuinely public.
Another area where we focused on consolidation rather than spectacle, was energy. Energy security is not something most people have on their mind. That is, until something goes wrong. This is why a lot of the work done this year was about strengthening systems.
Significant progress was registered on the second Malta-Sicily interconnector, a project that will improve the resilience of our electricity supply. A €185 million contract was signed for the manufacture and installation of 100 kilometres of subsea cable. This kind of infrastructure rarely attracts attention, but it also plays a critical role in ensuring stability as demand grows and the energy mix changes.
The transition toward renewable energy continued. Three submissions were received for Malta’s first floating offshore wind project, marking another important step. Alongside this, investment in distribution and renewable energy schemes continued, allowing households and businesses to play a more active role in the energy transition. Throughout the year, energy prices for families and businesses remained stable; something that should never be taken for granted in the current European context.
But 2025 was also a significant year for regulation, particularly in the environmental field. A comprehensive reform of environmental permits was introduced in order to modernise the system.
Higher standards help protect the environment and communities, while clearer rules create a fairer playing field for operators. Our aim is not to stop economic activity, but to ensure economic development takes place responsibly and with proper oversight. This kind of reform builds trust among residents and businesses, who want certainty and consistency.
Water was another area where sustained investment delivered tangible results. Years of planning and infrastructural work are now translating into better outcomes. Malta now has the best tap water quality in its history, and this year we launched the Iftaħ U Ixrob initiative to encourage greater confidence in tap water use. As part of this, families are being supported through a carbon filter scheme for those who want an additional option at home.
This year, 60 kilometres of water networks and 30 kilometres of sewage pipes were strengthened. Reverse osmosis capacity increased by almost 50%, while new water production and wastewater treatment capacity more than doubled in the North of Malta and in Gozo. New projects in the South-West and Gozo, with a combined investment exceeding €80 million, are further reinforcing the system.
The work done this year continues to build on previous efforts and creates a stronger base for what lies ahead. 2025 did not solve all challenges but it continued to move things in the right direction; many times, that is exactly what a country needs.