PA turns down attempt to sanction illegal Birgu kiosks

The Planning Authority has refused an application to regularise two kiosks and outdoor seating in the historic Birgu ditch.

The kiosks and seating area are situated below the Birgu Bastions along Kalkara Creek and were set up without permission.

The application presented by the Birgu Regatta Club was opposed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage which had expressed “grave concern” on the unauthorised installation of these kiosks and tents within this sensitive area.

The PA’s Development and Management Directorate had also recommended a refusal based on the SCH’s objection.

Three months ago the Planning Commission had accepted the Birgu Regatta Club’s request to postpone the decision by three months, allowing more time for discussions with the objecting authorities. But the case officer noted that no new plans had been presented to address the original concerns.

In a report issued in June, the Development Management Directorate had described the application as “objectionable in principle” and recommended outright refusal.

The directorate cited policy breaches and the visual impact on scheduled fortifications as reasons for its objections.

In a case officer report meant to guide the Planning Commission, the directorate had also flagged a large tented structure for which a temporary permit issued to the local council expired in January 2025. Since the applicants were not seeking to sanction the tent, the directorate said the application ran counter to regulations requiring all illegalities on site to be addressed before any development can be approved.

The case officer also agreed with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage which had expressed “grave concern” warning that sanctioning the kiosks would negatively affect the setting and legibility of the scheduled fortifications.

The kiosks, the officer noted, add to the visual clutter of the area.

The proposal also fails to meet kiosk policies, among them the limitations on footprint (20sq.m) and height (2.5m). The kiosks in question occupy roughly 60sq.m and are 3.41m high.

Crucially, policies prohibit the placement of tables and chairs directly adjacent to kiosks.

Given these breaches, the directorate concluded there was no need to request revisions from the applicant’s architect, stating that the proposal is “objectionable in principle.”