Crematorium proposed in Siggiewi outskirts

A planning application has been submitted for a crematorium and columbarium complex on agricultural land next to the long-abandoned Ta' Brija cemetery in Siġġiewi’s outskirts.

The project, put forward by funeral undertaker Mario Tonna, covers approximately 11,615sq.m and includes the previously approved cemetery extension. The area is outside the development zones (ODZ).

Plans indicate a crematorium, mortuary, chapel, 54 columbarium units, landscaped areas including a 2,059sq.m formal garden, grass-block paving, concrete pavement, and ‘smooth’ concrete surfacing.

Half the site overlaps with the land already approved for cemetery use, while the remainder lies in rural terrain roughly 800 metres from the nearest development zone boundary.

While a recently approved policy excludes standalone crematoria in rural areas, it still includes a planning loophole for crematoria proposed as extensions of existing cemeteries.

Planning policy and crematoria

According to policy, stand-alone facilities must be outside development zones but within a limited distance of Malta’s main urban areas to remain accessible. It specifically states that any standalone crematoria which are not part of an existing cemetery must be within 1.5km of the Principal Urban Area (PUA) boundary, which covers inner/outer harbour areas.

It must avoid ecologically sensitive areas, groundwater protection zones, valley systems, and require environmental health clearance. Where agricultural land is involved, proposals must be assessed for soil quality and agricultural value.

However, the policy allows crematoria adjacent to existing cemeteries, but in such cases the crematoria proposal must abide with the policy regulating cemetery extensions. These are allowed in ODZ areas but applicants have to demonstrate that the extension will not have negative environmental or heritage impacts.

Documentation related to a previous application to extend the existing cemetery states that the site forms part of a proposed Area of Ecological Importance and of a proposed Area of High Landscape Value which includes the environs of Girgenti.

ERA objects to proposal in sensitive location

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has already raised concerns about the scale of the interventions, noting that formal gardens, paved areas, and multiple buildings risk urbanising a “sensitive” rural landscape.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee has objected in principle to non-agricultural development on ODZ land, although it recognises that crematoria may require rural locations due to distance from residences. An agronomic assessment of the land has been requested to inform the committee’s review.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has noted that the proposal is being made “within a prominent rural landscape,” and has asked for photomontages to assess the impact on the landscape.

Heritage authorities have emphasised that the site lies within an archaeologically sensitive landscape with documented tombs in the immediate vicinity. Any works would require archaeological monitoring under supervision.

2020 cemetery extension approval

The cemetery extension, approved in September 2020, authorised 150 graves on four tiers, a praying room, sanitary facilities, landscaping, a 3,120 cubic metre underground reservoir, and four parking spaces. The application was presented by private developer Paul Gauci.

The original 2006 proposal had envisaged 375 graves over more than 5,000sq.m, but was reduced to 3,458sq.m following planning scrutiny.

Approval was granted on the basis that it restored the historic Ta’ Brija Cemetery and aligned with policies permitting cemetery extensions where existing burial capacity is exhausted. By approving the extension, the Planning Authority had over ruled ERA. ERA had warned that the reactivation of an abandoned cemetery did not justify an excessive development in the open countryside.

A risk assessment pointed out that even though leaching of substances from the interred bodies cannot be completely excluded, it is unlikely that substances will affect the food chain.

The assessment made reference to the Ta’ Bakkja galleries that lie just 150m downstream of the current Siġġiewi cemetery. The WSC and the regulatory authorities did not identify any traces of contamination in these galleries close to the cemetery currently in use.

The historical Ta Brija cemetery

The site includes the historic Ta’ Brija Cemetery, established in 1623 during a plague outbreak under the Knights of St John and later reused under the British administration.

Plague victims were interred here outside populated areas, protected by a high perimeter wall to prevent contagion.

The cemetery is enclosed by 1.5-metre-high ashlar limestone walls and has a single arched entrance.

The cemetery was also used during the plague of 1813 when an extra layer of ashlar stone was added to increase the height of the perimeter wall.

No graves were used as the dead were buried in a common grave. Although overgrown and abandoned, the structure is largely intact and requires minor restoration.