Paola parish appeals against cafeteria refusal

Poala parish priest Marc André Camilleri has filed an appeal before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) challenging the refusal of a proposal by the Paola parish to include a cafeteria within the Christ the King Basilica complex.

The project envisages the conversion of two belfry towers into an interpretation centre spanning six levels, the addition of an observation deck at roof level, and the construction of a small cafeteria and shop at ground floor level.

In January the Planning Commission chaired by Elizabeth Ellul rejected the application citing concerns that the addition of the cafeteria would disrupt the historic building’s architectural symmetry and visual amenity.

The proposal has undergone significant changes. The parish had initially proposed a rooftop cafeteria between the Basilica’s twin belfries, complete with outdoor seating. That plan triggered public debate and prompted intervention from Prime Minister Robert Abela, who described the rooftop cafeteria as a “non-starter” and called for changes.

In response, the rooftop catering element was withdrawn and relocated to ground level along Church Street, in an area currently used as garages. The revised structure, covering 178 square metres and rising to 3.6 metres, was designed as a completely freestanding building requiring no physical intervention on the Basilica itself.

Central to the appeal is the argument that the project was developed in close consultation with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) and ecclesiastical authorities, including the Curia’s Kummissjoni Patrimonju Kulturali tal-Knisja (KPKK).

The appellant emphasises that the masonry design for the level 0 cafeteria was cleared by the heritage authorities as being compatible with the Basilica’s architectural character. According to the appeal, this design approach was intentionally chosen to integrate with the existing fabric and avoid introducing what is described as a visually intrusive contemporary element.

The appellant pointed out that in their deliberations, members of the board expressed a preference for a glass structure for the cafeteria instead of the masonry construction proposed. The appellant notes that while a glass intervention had initially been explored by the project architect, the KPKK — which consults closely with the SCH — was not in favour of such an approach. The masonry solution was therefore adopted following heritage guidance.

Despite the heritage clearance, the Planning Authority refused the application on two grounds: incompatibility with the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) and alleged negative impact on what it described as a Grade 1 listed building. The appeal disputes both reasons, arguing that the Basilica is not actually classified as a Grade 1 scheduled property and that the refusal rests on an incorrect factual premise.

The appellant also raised procedural concerns. The Case Officer’s Report had identified only one outstanding issue relating to accessibility, which was subsequently resolved through clearance from the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD). The appeal contends that additional design objections were introduced at the final stage despite the applicant having satisfied earlier requests for amendments.