36% of managers are women

Malta has experienced the second-largest increase in the share of women in managerial positions among EU Member States over the past decade.

According to Eurostat, the proportion of female managers in Malta rose by approximately 10.1 percentage points between 2014 and 2024.

The percentage of women in management posts has increased from 26% in 2014 to 36% in 2024.

Across the EU, women accounted for 35.2 % of managerial positions in 2024, up from 31.8 % in 2014, reflecting a steady increase in female representation at leadership levels.

The data show wide variation between member states.

The highest shares of women in managerial positions were recorded in Sweden (44.4 %), Latvia (43.4 %), and Poland (41.8 %), while the lowest shares were observed in Cyprus (25.3 %), Croatia (27.6 %), and Italy (27.9 %). Malta’s share places it near the EU average.

Over the last decade, 24 EU countries recorded an increase in the share of women in managerial positions, but no EU country has yet reached full gender parity in management. The largest increases were recorded in Luxembourg (+13.7 pp), Malta (+10.1 pp) and Cyprus (+7.9 pp). In contrast, Slovenia (-3.8 pp), Latvia (-0.7 pp) and Lithuania (-0.2 pp) registered decreases.

Across the EU women were more represented among young managers (39.0% of all managers were in the age group of 15-39), and the share decreased with age. There were 34.4% of women among managers aged 40-64 and 26.5% among those 65 years and older.