Man stabbed in Żurrieq argument

A 68-year-old man suffered grievous injuries during an argument with a neighbour in Żurrieq on Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 5pm in Triq il-Wied, where an argument broke out between two neighbours aged 68 and 27.

During the dispute, the older man sustained injuries allegedly caused by a sharp and pointed weapon.

A medical team was called to the scene and assisted both individuals before they were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital.

The 68-year-old man was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the 27-year-old man was found to have suffered no injuries.

The 27-year-old is being held by police to assist with ongoing investigations.

Magistrate Franco Agius has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.