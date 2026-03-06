Man stabbed in Żurrieq argument
68-year-old man suffers grievous injuries during argument with a neighbour in Żurrieq on Friday afternoon
A 68-year-old man suffered grievous injuries during an argument with a neighbour in Żurrieq on Friday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened at around 5pm in Triq il-Wied, where an argument broke out between two neighbours aged 68 and 27.
During the dispute, the older man sustained injuries allegedly caused by a sharp and pointed weapon.
A medical team was called to the scene and assisted both individuals before they were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital.
The 68-year-old man was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the 27-year-old man was found to have suffered no injuries.
The 27-year-old is being held by police to assist with ongoing investigations.
Magistrate Franco Agius has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.