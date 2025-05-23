Environmental groups crowdfund legal challenge against Comino development

A coalition of ten environmental and heritage organisations is calling on the public to help fund a legal appeal against the Planning Authority’s decision to approve a controversial development project on Comino, Malta’s smallest inhabited island.

The project in question, proposed by Hili Ventures, involves the construction of a 140-bed luxury hotel, 16 private villas, and 44 swimming pools in an area designated as a nature reserve. Despite receiving 13,472 public objections, the Planning Authority approved the proposal earlier this month, triggering outrage from environmentalists and civil society.

In a joint press statement issued on Thursday, the coalition, operating under the banner Together for Comino, announced a €20,000 crowdfunding campaign to finance the legal challenge. The groups argue they have a strong legal case and are determined to prevent what they describe as the “urbanisation of Comino”.

“If this decision is not overturned, Comino as we know it will be lost forever,” the statement reads. “One of Malta’s last relatively untouched natural sanctuaries risks being transformed into yet another privately developed, urbanised zone—causing irreversible environmental damage.”

The organisations warn that allowing such a large-scale private development on the protected island would set a dangerous precedent and undermine Comino’s legal status as a nature reserve.

The public can donate to the legal fund via an online platform or through a bank transfer to Moviment Graffitti, one of the groups involved in the campaign.

The coalition includes: Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers Association, The Archaeological Society Malta, and Wirt Għawdex.

The groups reiterated their commitment to protecting Comino “for future generations” and urged the public to stand with them in the legal fight.