Health authorities launch coronavirus symptoms app

A new app to monitor possible symptoms of COVID-19, and establish whether persons need to take the test has been launched.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne invited the public to check their symptoms and take the test if needed – aimed at further controlling COVID-19.

New #COVID19 symptom web app. Identifies your need to take the covid #test with full privacy. Check it out on https://t.co/dGXVV9EV6O and if needed #TakeTheTest pic.twitter.com/8cbVTAv3GR — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) April 30, 2020

The app features questions which will help assess the user’s risk of being infected and provided guidance based on the situation.

Users will receive further suggestions on how to behave on the basis of their replies.

The information asked, is non-invasive, users are asked to give their age; and their locality, with the latter not compulsory.

The user's answers will also help the Superintendence of Public Health assess and predict the spread of the virus in Malta.

Users can take the questioner for themselves, but also for other relatives.

On Wednesday there were five new cases of COVID-19; with 463 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Take the questionnaire for yourself at https://covid19check.gov.mt/