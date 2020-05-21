menu

Man seriously injured in Żabbar crane incident

A 32-year-old man sustained grievious injuries at a construction site in Triq ix-Xgħajra, Żabbar, on Thursday morning

21 May 2020, 2:07pm
by MaltaToday Staff
A magisterial inquiry is underway into the incident which left one man seriously injured
A 32-year-old man from Marsaskala suffered grievous injuries at a construction site in Żabbar when part of a crane fell on him.

The police said they were made aware of the incident at around 10:45am on Thursday. Officers  were immediately dispatched to Triq ix-Xgħajra in Żabbar, where they found that the man had suffered injuries when part of a crane's structure had fallen on him at a construction site there.

Civil Protection Department personnel and a medical team were dispatched and gave first aid to the man who was taken to hospital in an ambulance. He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia is carrying out an inquiry into the incident and has appointed several experts to assist him.

Police investigations are also underway.

