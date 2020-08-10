Teenager injured in fight on Coast Road

A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a fight that took place on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 6pm on the Coast Road.

Police said that the 19-year-old from Hamrun was involved in a fight with two men whose identities are unknown at this time. A hard object was allegedly used in the fight.

The teenager was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

This was the second fight to take place on the Coast on Sunday, previously a Spanish woman was seriously injured in a fight that involved eight persons.