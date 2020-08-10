menu

Teenager injured in fight on Coast Road

10 August 2020, 7:59am
The incident occurred at 6pm on the Coast Road
Police said that the 19-year-old from Hamrun was involved in a fight with two men whose identities are unknown at this time. A hard object was allegedly used in the fight. 

The teenager was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

This was the second fight to take place on the Coast on Sunday, previously a Spanish woman was seriously injured in a fight that involved eight persons.

