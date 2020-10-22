Two arrested in connection with Qawra burglary

Two men have been arrested by the police over their involvement in a Qawra burglary.

Police said that around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, police were informed that an elderly woman was attacked and stolen from by people walking in Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer, Qawra.

The woman suffered from slight injuries.

Investigations showed that the two men, a 35-year-old living in Marsa and a 31-year-old living in Rabat, were in a car which had stopped near the woman.

The 35-year-old exited the vehicle from the passenger side and attacked the woman. Bystanders who were seeing the incident apprehended the man until the police arrived on site.

The 31-yer-old fled the scene with his car, and was identified a later time. He was arrested later on Wednesday in Rabat.

The two are being held at the Floriana lockup.

Police investigations are ongoing.