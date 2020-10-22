menu

Two arrested in connection with Qawra burglary

Bystanders saw one of the perpetrators attacking an elderly woman and apprehended him until police arrived

karl_azzopardi
22 October 2020, 4:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Two men have been arrested by the police over their involvement in a Qawra burglary.

Police said that around 1:00 pm on Wednesday, police were informed that an elderly woman was attacked and stolen from by people walking in Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer, Qawra.

The woman suffered from slight injuries.

Investigations showed that the two men, a 35-year-old living in Marsa and a 31-year-old living in Rabat, were in a car which had stopped near the woman.

The 35-year-old exited the vehicle from the passenger side and attacked the woman. Bystanders who were seeing the incident apprehended the man until the police arrived on site.

The 31-yer-old fled the scene with his car, and was identified a later time. He was arrested later on Wednesday in Rabat.

The two are being held at the Floriana lockup.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
