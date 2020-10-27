Elderly woman reported missing to the police

menu

karl_azzopardi
27 October 2020, 8:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A woman has been reported missing to the police.

The police said in a statement that Maria Frendo, 77, was last seen in Gzira.

She resides in Qawra.

The police are calling on the public to get in touch if they see the woman.

Any information can be passed on to the police confidentially by calling the police headquarters on 21 224001 or by calling 119.

Information can also be passed on to the Qawra police station.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
