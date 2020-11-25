Wall collapse leaves man grievously injured

A Moroccan man living in Malta is suffering grievous injuries after a wall collapsed on him at a Naxxar complex.

At 4:30pm police were informed that assistance was needed inside a complex on the Coast Road, Naxxar.

The District Police immediately went to the scene and found that a wall had collapsed under the weight of waterlogged soil on a 36-year-old man residing in Gżira.

On-site assistance was given by members of the Civil Protection Department, and the man was taken to Mater Dei where he was confirmed to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.