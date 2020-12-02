Police ask for public's help locating wanted man
Anyone with information about the unnamed man's whereabouts is being asked to contact the police
The police have requested the public’s help in locating a person of interest.
Posting to Facebook, police said the person is wanted to appear in court.
Police appealed to the public not to post names in the comments section, however to instead send any information about his whereabouts by private message or on 19/ 21224001, quoting reference number (5/2020).
