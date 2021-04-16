Man dies in five-storey fall

A man has lost his life after suffering a five storey fall in Żabbar.

Police said that the incident happened at 4:30pm in Triq John Delia.

It appeared that the man, a 59-year-old from Żejtun, fell while carrying out some works.

A medical team was called on site for assitance, but the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been notified of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police are investigating.