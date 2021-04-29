Truck and ambulance crash leaves 90-year-old with grievous injuries
The 90-year-old was a patient in the ambulance when the collision took place
A 90-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries resulting from a collision between an ambulance and a truck.
The accident took place at 3pm in Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir, Valletta. According to police, there had been an impact between the ambulance, driven by a 45-year-old Irishman from Gozo, and a MAN truck driven by a 41-year-old man from Birkirkara.
The woman was in the ambulance when the crash took place, suffering injuries as a result of the impact.
She was given first aid on the spot, and then taken to hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.