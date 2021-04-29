Truck and ambulance crash leaves 90-year-old with grievous injuries

A 90-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries resulting from a collision between an ambulance and a truck.

The accident took place at 3pm in Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir, Valletta. According to police, there had been an impact between the ambulance, driven by a 45-year-old Irishman from Gozo, and a MAN truck driven by a 41-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The woman was in the ambulance when the crash took place, suffering injuries as a result of the impact.

She was given first aid on the spot, and then taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.